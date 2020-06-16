Hygiene takes a hit as sanitation staff play truant

The ambulance driver stops a little ahead of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences gate on Banjara Hills Road no.1 and begins removing his blue Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). He discards the shoe covering and the jacket covering his body and kicks it under the vehicle and waits. After some time, he drives away leaving behind the PPE which rolls to the side of the road.

Discarded PPE has been spotted at graveyards, by the ambulance stand near Gandhi Hospital and other places, raising questions about how the bio-medical waste is being treated in Hyderabad. Some unsavoury images and videos of conditions in various quarantine facilities and Gandhi Hospital have already surfaced on social media.

“The hygiene levels at Osmania, Niloufer and other hospitals have dipped as sanitation workers are not reporting for duty. Many of them are contracted workers and others are sub-contracted by the staffers. They are no longer reporting for duty due to stigma and fear,” says Mujtaba Askari of Helping Hand Foundation who has colleagues working in these hospitals.

This absenteeism has added to worries about handling and disposal of bio-medical waste. The sub-contracting by sweepers, thoti and scavengers (official designation) happens because they are in the pay band of ₹13,000-40,270 and hire other workers to do their job.

“Biomedical waste is collected and disposed of from Gandhi and Chest Hospital every day. It comprises masks, coveralls, syringes, gloves, test materials, etc. Waste arising from COVID-19 is packaged in double bags and carried in separate vehicles and incinerated at 1050 Celsius as soon as the waste vehicle reaches the incineration facility,” says Masood Mallick of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd.

A challenge

“Most government hospitals are huge and spread across acres. Moving bio-hazardous waste across multiple points seamlessly is always a challenge and with understaffed sanitation workers it has become difficult. Very few have dedicated transportation BHW trolleys to transfer business hazardous waste to a central point from where it is taken for disposal,” informs Mr. Askari.

The new Central Pollution Control Board guidelines expand the scope of specialised treatment of biomedical waste to home-care, quarantine home and quarantine camps. “Items like leftover food, disposable plates, glass, used masks, used tissues, used toiletries, etc. used by COVID-19 patient shall become biomedical waste and shall be segregated in yellow bag,” says the June 10 document on ‘Handling, Treatment and Disposal of Waste Generated during Treatment/Diagnosis/ Quarantine of COVID-19 Patients’. Telangana government has begun discharging a large number of asymptomatic patients asking them to stay in home quarantine.

As the number of COVID-19 cases spike, collection and disposal of bio-medical waste is going to be a big challenge for the city.