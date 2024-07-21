ADVERTISEMENT

Hygiene issues uncovered at popular restaurant in LB Nagar of Hyderabad

Published - July 21, 2024 01:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Raw and semi-prepared foods were stored in unhygienic conditions inside a rusted refrigerator

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at a popular restaurant in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad, uncovering several hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Shree Balaji Family Dhaba, the teams discovered expired food items such as button mushrooms, tutti frutti, and preserved karonda, which were immediately discarded.

The establishment was found operating as a multi-brand kitchen through a food delivery app. It was also revealed that both the food delivery app and the food business operator (FBO) were taking online orders using an expired FSSAI licence under a similar premises name.

Raw and semi-prepared foods were stored in unhygienic conditions inside a rusted refrigerator. Additionally, there were no dustbins in the kitchen, and plastic bags were used for discarding kitchen waste. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were also unavailable, according to a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US