Hygiene issues uncovered at popular restaurant in LB Nagar of Hyderabad

Raw and semi-prepared foods were stored in unhygienic conditions inside a rusted refrigerator

Published - July 21, 2024 01:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at a popular restaurant in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad, uncovering several hygiene violations.

At Shree Balaji Family Dhaba, the teams discovered expired food items such as button mushrooms, tutti frutti, and preserved karonda, which were immediately discarded.

The establishment was found operating as a multi-brand kitchen through a food delivery app. It was also revealed that both the food delivery app and the food business operator (FBO) were taking online orders using an expired FSSAI licence under a similar premises name.

Raw and semi-prepared foods were stored in unhygienic conditions inside a rusted refrigerator. Additionally, there were no dustbins in the kitchen, and plastic bags were used for discarding kitchen waste. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were also unavailable, according to a release.

