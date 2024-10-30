Hygiene issues flagged at Zomato’s Hyperpure facility in Hyderabad

In an extensive effort to monitor food safety standards, the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety have widened their inspection net to include not only restaurants but also warehouses used by e-commerce and food delivery platforms. On Tuesday (October 29, 2024) the task force conducted an inspection at Zomato’s Hyperpure facility, officially known as Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, located in IDA Kukatpally, Hyderabad where some hygiene issues were identified.

During the inspection, officials found 18 kilograms of Manegrow brand button mushrooms, valued at approximately ₹7,200, with a future packing date of October 30, 2024, suggesting improper labelling practices. Additionally, the inspection revealed that the premises lacked adequate insect-proof screening, with direct openings to the outside environment. Houseflies were noted inside the facility, and some food handlers were observed without essential sanitary gear such as hair caps and aprons, raising concerns about hygiene and safety protocols, said an official.

The facility was found to possess a valid state licence, prominently displayed on-site, and had documented pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers, indicating partial compliance with regulatory standards.

Hyperpure, Zomato’s exclusive supply chain solution for the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Caterers) industry, is designed to provide a streamlined supply of ingredients and goods directly to restaurants.

