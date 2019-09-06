Hydrogen should be the alternative fuel, says ISRO scientist

Hydrogen should be the go-to alternative fuel and its efficacy for use in fuel cells has been proven successful. It is not only available in abundance but is also safe to use besides being pollution free, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s former programme director Vasudevan Gnana Gandhi on Friday.

“In fact, if you ask me, hydrogen is more safe than even cooking gas in our houses. It is time for the government and regulatory bodies to give it a push,” he said, interacting with presspersons, after delivering a talk on ‘Indian Space Missions and Their Future’ at the Birla Science Centre.

Three prototypes

He was participating in the inaugural session of the three-day International Conference on Fundamentals of Physics - ‘Physics 2019’. Mr. Gandhi said that he had been working on hydrogen fuels in the last couple of years and had come out with three prototypes, with one bus already running in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) successfully.

“With overnight charging, it is possible to take the bus to about 200 km and is very useful for even big cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” he maintained.

Key figure

The ISRO scientist has been a key figure in coming out with the indigenously developed cryogenic engine and traced out the trials and tribulations behind understanding and mastering the technology.

Chandrayan 2 and its predecessor Chandrayan 1 were put into orbit with the help of Geosynchronos Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) powered by the indigenous cryogenic engine and he, along with the entire country, looked forward to the landing on the moon’s south pole and thereby becoming only the fourth country in the world.

“It is a historic occasion and the entire country should be proud,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Dr. Gandhi was among a few scientists who went to Russia to understand the cryogenic engine and upon return, he was provided with ₹300 crore for developing it here in a three-year span.

Future exciting programmes of ISRO are a mission to study the Sun or ‘Aditya L1’ mission and the human space flight for which trial runs have begun to take three persons into space.

Sixth physics conference

Earlier, ‘Physics - 2019’, the sixth in the series since 2004, was formally inaugurated with B.M. Birla Science Centre director B.G. Sidharth emphasising the importance of physics in society today and how crucial it is to share such knowledge with people.

Organising Secretary and Curator of the Science Centre, Pranav Sharma talked about the inter-disciplinary aspects of science with literature and arts. The conference aims to raise and address the fundamental questions of the universe, he added.