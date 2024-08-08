ADVERTISEMENT

HYDRAA removes unauthorised structures in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and Gajularamaram

Updated - August 08, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 05:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Ranganath informed that the structures in Gajularamaram had become dens of drug peddlers and anti-social elements

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), together with police and engineering officials, removed temporary unauthorised structures in Jubilee Hills circle and those built in the full tank level of the Chintal Cheruvu in Devender Nagar of Gajularamaram. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Enforcement teams from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), together with police and engineering officials, removed temporary unauthorised structures installed in the Nandagiri Hills layout of Jubilee Hills circle.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), together with police and engineering officials, removed temporary unauthorised structures in Jubilee Hills circle. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

The action has been taken after repeated complaints from the local residents about small outlets such as paan shops, grocery stores and toilets springing up in the open spaces of the layout without permission, a statement informed.

Following directions from the Commissioner, HYDRAA, A.V. Ranganath, the teams removed over 17 structures from the layout, it said.

On Tuesday (August 6, 2024) too, the HYDRAA forces have removed a total 52 structures which were built in the full tank level of the Chintal Cheruvu in Devender Nagar of Gajularamaram. Mr. Ranganath informed that the structures had become dens of drug peddlers and anti-social elements.

