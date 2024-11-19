 />
HYDRAA pulls down encroachment for road infringement in Hyderabad’s Ameenpur

Published - November 19, 2024 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A structure which was infringing on road in Vandanapuri colony of Ameenpur municipality was pulled down by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

A structure which was infringing on road in Vandanapuri colony of Ameenpur municipality was pulled down by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). | Photo Credit: Screenshot of video posted on @Comm_HYDRAA

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has pulled down an illegal structure in Vandanapuri colony of Ameenpur municipality which encroached the road space.

A statement issued by HYDRAA cited a complaint from the Jana Chaitanya Residents Welfare Association upon which inspection was taken up of the layout. A building under construction on 230 square yards of plot was demolished for infringement of road.

Watch: ‘I am prepared to face political repercussions’: Revanth Reddy on HYDRAA

Lakes development

A separate note from HYDRAA informed about Commissioner A.V.Ranganath’s inspection of the Bakshikunta and Regula Kunta tanks in Chandanagar division, in order to understand the development and beautification initiative taken up by the Malligavad Foundation.

Anand Malligavad of the Malligavad Foundation explained the process of cost-effective lake development, which involved diversion of sewage and beautification without concretisation.

In the first phase, a total 10 lakes will be taken up for development, Mr. Ranganath said. Upon complaints from local people of Deeptisri Nagar, he also issued orders for protection of a 5,000-square yard land allotted for layout open space.

Watering Hyderabad’s dried-up dreams

Published - November 19, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Hyderabad / Telangana

