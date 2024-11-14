 />
HYDRAA officials demolish illegal structure built by Nagaram municipal chairman

Published - November 14, 2024 08:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Authorities from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished a structure  in East Hanuman Nagar located in Keesara Mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Authorities from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished a structure  in East Hanuman Nagar located in Keesara Mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Authorities from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished a structure on Wednesday, that had reportedly encroached upon a 40-foot stretch of road in East Hanuman Nagar located in Keesara Mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The demolition was done following a complaint filed against Nagaram Municipal Chairman Chandra Reddy, alleging that he had encroached upon a road connecting the main Nagaram road and constructed a guardrail. After receiving the complaint, HYDRAA officials conducted an investigation within two days, confirming the encroachment.

In response, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath issued an order for immediate demolition, which was carried out by the officials on Wednesday. The demolition has brought relief to residents of five nearby colonies, who expressed their satisfaction at being able to directly access the Nagaram main road once again, said a release.

