HYDRAA demolishes structures in Hyderabad’s Kavuri Hills colony park

After demolition, the HYDRAA staff replanted the board indicating GHMC’s ownership

Published - September 23, 2024 11:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A few structures in the plot demarcated for colony park in Kavuri Hills area of Madhapur were pulled down by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday (September 23, 2024).

A few structures in the plot demarcated for colony park in Kavuri Hills area of Madhapur were pulled down by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday (September 23, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), during an early morning operation on Monday (September 23, 2024), pulled down a few structures in the plot demarcated for colony park in Kavuri Hills area of Madhapur.

The tin roofed structures were said to have been leased out to a sports academy by the colony’s welfare association for 25 years, after removal of the board indicating the park.

A few structures in the plot demarcated for colony park in Kavuri Hills area of Madhapur were pulled down by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday (September 23, 2024). | Video Credit: By Arrangement

However, areas demarcated for open spaces are by rule given to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) through gift deed for development of greenery and other facilities. Colony association does not have any right to lease such spaces out.

After demolition, the HYDRAA staff replanted the board indicating GHMC’s ownership, and wrote on the walls of the park that it belonged to GHMC. Commissioner, HYDRAA, A.V. Ranganath said the action was taken based on court directions.

