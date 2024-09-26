GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HYDRAA conducts inspections in Ameenpur to inquire allegations of park encroachments

HYDRAA commissioner ordered for the survey to be completed in 15 days

Published - September 26, 2024 08:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted joint inspection of layouts in Ameenpur municipality along with the Revenue, HMDA and municipal officials in order to inquire into allegations of park encroachments.

Commissioner, HYDRAA, A.V. Ranganath issued directions for a comprehensive survey of layouts of Venkata Ramana Colony, Chakrapuri Colony, RTC Colony and Golden Cave Colony, after a number of plot owners complained of encroachments from adjacent layouts.

Several owners said their own plots were occupied along with open spaces. Mr. Ranganath met the complainants, and also the realtors who sold the plots at his office. He ordered for the survey to be completed in 15 days. A meeting will soon be organised with the bankers/financiers too, and educate them about the precautions to be taken while sanctioning loans.

