HYDRAA commissioner visits Survey of India

Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath, on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), visited the Survey of India office in Habsiguda, and met the director Bhaskar Chandra Parida, and other senior officials to deliberate on the disappearance of chain-linked lakes within the Outer Ring Road.

Mr. Ranganath pored over the old maps of the city from 1971-72 preserved by the Survey of India, to take stock of the lakes and stormwater drains in the city. He was given a presentation comparing the maps with the existing condition of lakes. A comprehensive report will be prepared with the data obtained from the Survey of India, apart from digitising it, a statement informed.

