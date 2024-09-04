HYDRAA chief warns against extortions

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) chief A.V. Ranganath warned against attempts at extortion from builders and residents of the city in the name of HYDRAA. Such attempts will end in criminal cases, Mr. Ranganath said, in view of the instances where blackmailers are using the name of HYDRAA to arm-twist people into paying hefty sums.

He issued the warning in light of a complaint he received from a builder of Ameenpur who was blackmailed by a “social activist” in the name of HYDRAA. The person has been arrested by the ACB, while he was receiving the extortion money. Several instances have been reported wherein builders taking up construction projects around water bodies and even owners of independent homes are being threatened by fraudsters in the name of social activism, a note from the HYDRAA informed.

In case anyone faces such blackmail in the name of HYDRAA, Revenue, Municipal, or Irrigation authorities, or by the staff of any of these departments, they may be reported to local police station, or superintendent of police, or commissioner of police or HYDRAA Commissioner, or Anti-Corruption Bureau, the note said.