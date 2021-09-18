Hyderabad’s top police personnel gets ‘abusive and threatening’ calls

18 September 2021 13:30 IST

Amid growing concerns in the wake of women being abused in Hyderabad, an unknown caller has been allegedly repeatedly ‘abusing and threatening’ the Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar in the past couple of days.

In this unusual instance, an unidentified caller has the temerity to use choicest words against the top police personnel over the phone.

Speaking to The Hindu, a police officer in Mr. Kumar’s office said that the act of the caller was viewed very seriously and indications were that the call might have originated from the Karnataka circle. “Soon after Lord Ganesha immersion process, teams will be sent to Karnataka to identify and nab the suspect, who has been repeatedly abusing and threatening our unit officer in unparliamentary language,” he said. When contacted, Mr. Kumar denied it.

On September 14, based on the complaint lodged by Constable K. Murali, a case under Sections 189 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered and a technical probe was launched.

In his complaint, Mr. Murali, who is posted at Main Police Control Room stated that the caller was ‘abusing and threatening’ Mr. Kumar in unparliamentary language.

“On September 14, the Commissioner has sent a WhatsApp message to the main PCR official number and asked to find out what the problem/issue was. At 9.55 a.m., when I called the said number and asked him about the problem, the caller refused to tell anything and suddenly disconnected the call. Again when I called him back, instead of telling his problem, he started using filthy language and threatened,” he said.

An officer said that Mr. Kumar received the call from this ‘strange caller’ more than five times and every time he was ‘abusing and threatening’ him in filthy language and vented his anger. “The boss [Mr. Kumar] lost his patience and asked us to probe,” the office said.