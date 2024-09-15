Hyderabad’s sunny day ends with an unexpected rain spell on Sunday evening

After nearly a week of dry weather, parts of Hyderabad were hit by an unexpected rain spell on Sunday evening. The sudden downpour caught many by surprise, especially commuters who had to take shelter under shop canopies and trees, unprepared without raincoat after a hot, sunny day.

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) had not recorded any rainfall until 8 p.m., but by 9 p.m., several areas saw showers. Cherlapally reported 4 mm of rainfall, AS Rao Nagar recorded 2.5 mm and Kapra saw 2.3 mm.

The rain not only disrupted commuters but also affected devotees transporting Ganesh idols for immersion. In the AOC area of Secunderabad, a pick-up truck carrying an idol and devotees was seen drenched in the downpour, adding to the challenges of the evening.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) issued a tweet on X asking citizens to ensure safety while commuting.

Moderate rainfall is expected in a few parts of the city in the next few hours. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.@CommissionrGHMC@gadwalvijayainc@GHMCOnline@TelanganaCMO@PrlsecyMAUDpic.twitter.com/QsShEiZpvY — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) September 15, 2024