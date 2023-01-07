‘Hyderabad’s second globalisation was due to policies framed by P.V. Narasimha Rao’

January 07, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The second globalisation of Hyderabad occurred after the 1990s as new opportunities opened up for local and regional enterprises, thanks to the policies associated with former prime minister P.V.Narasimha Rao. He laid the foundation for not just economic reforms in the country but also for education and foreign policies, said Sanjaya Baru, media adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while delivering a speech at the P.V. Memorial Lecture in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking about Narasimha Rao’s impact on Hyderabad, Baru said, “While he did not have the opportunity to leave his imprint on Hyderabad, he brought the city itself into global focus leaving his imprint on the country as a whole. In medieval times, Golconda and Hyderabad were global centres with trading links to the far east and the Mediterranean. The city today has once again become a global city with links to the rest of the world, thanks to a range of global businesses and institutions housed here.”

The initiatives that he took within a year of assuming office have since defined the post-Nehruvian era in India, he said, adding that the policy shift on the economic front was the most obvious of changes.

“Less appreciated have been the shifts on the foreign policy front, both within Asia and around the world. From 1989 to 2014, India lived in an era of coalitions. While both former prime ministers V.P. Singh and Chandra Shekhar failed to protect their minority governments and, therefore, had short lived tenures, it was P.V. Narasimha Rao who demonstrated the political skills necessary to not merely manage the coalition but utilise the opportunity provided by his unexpected tenure to undertake significant policy changes,” Mr.Baru pointed out.

Narasimha Rao was the first from non-Nehru Gandhi clan to be given responsibility of managing the coalition. The average annual rate of the economy from 1950 to 1980 was 3.5%, from 1980 to 2000, it was 5.5% and from 2000-2015, it was 7.5%. The best years for the Indian economy were the years 2000 to 2015, during which two explicit coalitions were in office and the decade during which the turn in economic performance occurred was, however, the 1990s, during the tenure of Narasimha Rao, he added.