Hyderabad’s RGIA fourth busiest Indian airport in FY24

April 28, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been ranked the fourth busiest airport in India during financial year (FY) 2023-24. According to recent data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the RGIA handled 25 million passengers, both international and domestic, from April 2023 to March 2024 compared to 20.9 million passengers in the previous financial year.

Among the top three airports, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport led with 73 million passengers, followed by Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with 52 million passengers and Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with 37 million passengers.

Out of the RGIA’s 25 million passengers, 20.8 million were domestic and 4.2 million were international. The RGIA also recorded 1.76 lakh aircraft movements in FY 2023-24, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Of these, 1.48 lakh were domestic movements and 27,995 international.

The Begumpet Airport catered to 8,064 international and domestic passengers in FY 2023-24, compared to 1,938 in the previous financial year. The airport also saw 2,342 international and domestic aircraft movements, up from the 1,228 in the previous financial year.