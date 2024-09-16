ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad’s RGIA advises people to plan commute to & from airport

Published - September 16, 2024 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the outskirts of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

People heading to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International airport from Tuesday to Thursday are advised to plan their travel to the airport in advance. Due to the Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a traffic advisory. Passengers have been advised to plan their travel to and from the airport in advance, as there may be potential cab shortages during this period.

While the final day of Ganesh idol immersion is on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), the Milad-un-Nabi procession would be held on September 19, 2024. 

Hyderabad police on high alert for Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-Un-Nabi

“In view of Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi, the Hyderabad Police has issued traffic diversions in the city. Passengers are advised to plan their commute to and from the airport accordingly. There is a possibility of shortages of cab drivers leading to longer wait times. The airport has multiple transport service providers available ensuring a seamless travel experience,”, the airport said in a post on X.

