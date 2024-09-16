Hyderabad’s RGIA advises people to plan commute to & from airport

People heading to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International airport from Tuesday to Thursday are advised to plan their travel to the airport in advance. Due to the Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a traffic advisory. Passengers have been advised to plan their travel to and from the airport in advance, as there may be potential cab shortages during this period.

While the final day of Ganesh idol immersion is on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), the Milad-un-Nabi procession would be held on September 19, 2024.

“In view of Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi, the Hyderabad Police has issued traffic diversions in the city. Passengers are advised to plan their commute to and from the airport accordingly. There is a possibility of shortages of cab drivers leading to longer wait times. The airport has multiple transport service providers available ensuring a seamless travel experience,”, the airport said in a post on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.