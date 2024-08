HYDERABAD

Following heavy rains in Hyderabad, a portion of the boundary wall of L.B. Stadium collapsed and damaged at least three police vehicles parked near the old CCS office.

The rain also led to the uprooting of a tree close to the wall which fell on the vehicles. According to the Saifabad police, seven police vehicles were parked in the area and at least three of them have been damaged.

