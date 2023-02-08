Hyderabad’s IT growth story to continue: KTR

February 08, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said Hyderabad’s IT growth momentum was set to continue notwithstanding the global challenges.

“I am confident this year will not be any different despite the global scenario,” the Minister asserted, pointing out that IT exports from the State last fiscal were at an impressive ₹1.83 lakh crore. Further, of the 4.50 lakh jobs created in the IT industry across the country last year, 1.5 lakh or one-third of the jobs were in Hyderabad.

Mr. Rama Rao, who was speaking at the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) annual summit and awards 2023, complimented the industry for the robust growth. “Hyderabad is happening and will continue to happen... credit to the industry,” he said, seeking to highlight how it had emerged as a preferred destination for IT firms. In support, he cited the decision of U.S. firm Providence Health Systems to grow its headcount in the city.

“Happy to share U.S. based Providence Health Systems is set to triple employee numbers from 1,000 to 3,000 plus in Hyderabad,” the Minister had tweeted earlier following a meeting with the firm’s leadership.

HYSEA’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to former IAS officer R. Chandrashekhar, who held several important posts, including Secretary to DoT, Department of Electronics, and before going on to serve as Nasscom president. The award was presented for his stellar contribution to Indian IT industry, HYSEA said.

Describing it a privilege and honour to receive the award, Mr. Chandrashekhar said he was accepting it on behalf of the army of people who worked for the growth of the IT industry. The former Chairman of Telecom Commission said IT industry was a recession-proof industry for employees who were willing to continuously learn new skills.

The HYSEA awards recognising IT/ITeS companies and startups for their achievements in exports, productivity and product development for 2021-22 were also presented by the Minister in the presence of IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, STPI Director General Arvind Kumar, MD and CEO of LTIMindtree Debashis Chatterjee and founder chairman of Cyient BVR Mohan Reddy and HYSEA president Manisha Saboo.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ranjan sought HYSEA’s support in achieving Telangana government’s vision of taking the IT industry growth, beyond Hyderabad, to tier II cities across the State.

Ms. Saboo said the summit, with ‘Rethink, Reimagine, and Rebuild the future’ as the theme, came in the backdrop of projections that India over the next three years would be adding 2 million IT jobs. “Only 30-40% of them will come from traditional IT services organisations... this translates to rest of the 60-70% growth coming from GCC (global capability centres) and startups. India is expected to add 500 GCCs in just three years,” she said, also listing out programmes of HYSEA to encouraging innovation, ensuring talent ready youth were available and achieving an sustainable and inclusive growth.

Earlier, addressing the summit, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra underscored the need for industry to partner with the police to bolster cyber security in the face of growing threat from cybercrimes. Co-chairman and MD of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories G.V. Prasad, delivering the industry keynote, emphasised the importance of IT firms understand the business of pharma industry and stakeholders in the pharma industry understanding the power of technology.