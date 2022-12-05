Hyderabad’s first multi-faith funeral facility set for launch today

December 05, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao on Tuesday will launch the city’s first-of-its-kind facility for the funeral rites of the departed souls belonging to three major faiths.

Developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in Fathullaguda in the eastern part of the city, the funeral home can accommodate last rites according to the Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths. Besides, there will be a provision for overseas relatives to watch the last rites of their loved ones.

The multi-faith funeral home has been built at a cost of ₹16.25 crore, on a 6.5 acre land which was being used as a dump yard by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for depositing construction and demolition waste. All the debris has been cleared from the site for creating the facility, a statement from HMDA informed.

Dedicated areas have been provided for each community, with an aim to promote communal harmony, the note said. Of the total area, 2.5 acres have been allotted to the Hindus, and two acres each to Muslims and Christians.

A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 50 kilo litres per day (KLD) has been set up for purifying the water and reusing for the purpose of landscaping.

A dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman’s room, toilet block, vehicles for the final journey, and parking space have been provided separately for all the three facilities.

The Hindu crematorium named ‘Mukti Ghat’ is equipped with two electrical furnaces, which will draw 90% of the power required from the solar power plant of 140 kW capacity installed in the premises. A separate building has been constructed for performing the 10th day rituals as per the Hindu customs.

The Muslim and Christan graveyards have been provided with a unique feature which allows for burial of the bodies in three layers at any single spot. Each burial ground can accommodate a total of 550 bodies.

A statement from GHMC informed that the Minister will also inaugurate a 2.6-kilometre stretch of the 4.7-kilometre road being developed by HRDCL, between the Central Ground Water Board, and Peerzadiguda via Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park.