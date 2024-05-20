Hyderabad’s famous Bathini ‘fish prasadam’ to be administered on June 8

The annual distribution of the Bathini ‘fish prasadam’ is scheduled to be held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on June 8. In a press conference at Press Club on Monday, members of the Bathini family announced that the prasadam would be administered on the occasion of Mrigasira Karthi (June 8), marking the onset of the monsoon according to the Hindu calendar. Every year, the Bathini family distributes the fish prasadam to people suffering from asthma.

The prasadam will be given free of cost to asthma patients from 11 a.m on June 8 until 10 a.m on June 9. “We have requested the new Telangana government to arrange all necessary amenities, including fingerlings. We have also sought assistance from the GHMC, Water Board, Fire, Electricity, Police, RTC, and other departments,” said Bathini Amarnath Goud. The Fisheries Department will provide the required fish.

As lakhs of people are expected to turn up for the prasadam, the Badri Vishal Pannalal Pitti Trust and Agarwal Seva Dal will be setting up a camp to provide free meals, snacks, water, and buttermilk to all patients and volunteers. “The camp will start from June 6 and will function until June 9,” said Kailash Kedia, convener of Agarwal Seva Dal.

After the main event at the Exhibition Grounds, the remaining patients can receive the fish prasadam at the Bathini residence.