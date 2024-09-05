GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad’s domestic air connectivity to expand with direct flights to seven new cities

Published - September 05, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Hyderabad’s domestic air connectivity is set to improve as IndiGo is set to start direct flights to seven new cities, including Ayodhya, starting September. The new routes from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will connect Hyderabad to Rajkot, Agartala, Jammu, Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The airline will begin its direct flight to Ayodhya on September 29, operating four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. This new service follows a three-month hiatus after SpiceJet discontinued its direct flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on June 1.

IndiGo will also start flights to three other cities in Uttar Pradesh. Direct flights to Agra and Prayagraj are set to begin on September 28, operating three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The route to Kanpur will be launched on September 27, with four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Additional routes will include daily direct flights to Rajkot starting on September 16. Flights to Agartala will begin on September 23, available four times a week — on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Hyderabad-Jammu route will be operational from September 24, with flights operating three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Hyderabad Airport shared on ‘X’ an update on September 4, stating: “This September, RGIA connects you to seven new destinations across India with IndiGo.”

Currently, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport serves 18 international destinations via 20 international and three Indian passenger carriers, along with nine domestic carriers operating flights to around 65 domestic destinations, according to its website.


