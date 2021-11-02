Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals announce results of monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19

Hyderabad

The effectiveness of a cocktail drug that helped prevent the progression of mild, moderate form COVID into severe form was announced in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Tuesday.

Monoclonal antibody therapy helps prevent severe COVID and deaths 100%, as per AIG Hospitals study. The cocktail consists of Casirivimab 600, Imdevimab 600.

Results of the study conducted on 285 high-risk individuals were published in the International Journal of Internal Medicine on Monday. Of the 285 individuals, 98% of samples were detected with delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The study was conducted by AIG Hospitals' research arm Asian Healthcare Foundation, along with CCMB-Hyderabad, and the Institute of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad.

Of the 285, 208 received the monoclonal antibody therapy and the remaining received Remdesivir.

A few of the key highlights from the study are that 75% of the patients who received the Monoclonal Therapy became RT-PCR negative by the seventh day, 78% of patients were relieved of their clinical symptoms like fever, cough, etc by the seventh day.

Doctors from the hospitals stressed that it should be given to high-risk patients and not to all.