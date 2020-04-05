Hyderabadis light it up to honour PM’s solidarity call

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday led the State in responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off lights at 9 p.m. for nine minutes as a symbolic gesture to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Lights were turned off and candles and diyas were lit at the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan. The CM lit a candle, and was joined by Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy.

Meanwhile, city residents came out onto their balconies with mobile phone torches turned on. While several neighbourhoods such as Lanco Hills observed the PM’s appeal, there was mixed response in others areas such as Gopanpalli.

There were reports of residents lighting crackers in Begumpet while in other places such as Attapur, residents blew conches. A few young men raced through the streets holding aloft lights of mobile phones.

In Gachibowli, a large number of gated communities and apartment blocks turned off lights. ‘Go Corona Go’, ‘Corona Down’, whistles and cat calls rent the air. Firecrackers lit up the night sky in the neighbourhood.

The demand for power went down during the nine-minute period from 7,300 MW before the event to 5,800 MW during the event, according to Chairman and Managing Director TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao.