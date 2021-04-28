Hyderabadis have mixed reaction to Co-WIN

Hyderabad

28 April 2021 23:57 IST

Success for some, frustration for others

Hyderabadis had mixed reaction while registering for the COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWIN portal which crashed minutes after it went public at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Glitches were also reported on the Aarogya Setu app.

However, both the online registration platforms were back to normal within a few minutes on which people of those aged 18 and above must register for the vaccine.

Responding to a tweet by The Hindu (@THHyderabad), many people complained of not receiving OTPs to their registered mobile number for further process, and server crash. While some stated that they had successfully registered on the portal, but were unable to book the slots to get vaccines.

“I have been trying from 4PM to register. The portal says try after sometime... Is this another joomla from our Govt. ??

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @RahulGandhi Note: I am ready to pay for the vaccine.... pls help us to register... !! #cowinregistration,” tweeted @francis0409.

“Below issues faced: 1. Issue with OTP 2. ID proof drop-down does not work, worked on the desktop site. Only registration not slot booking,” tweets @keerthi31950753

“Took 45 minutes to register only to realise that the centres are accepting 45+ age,” tweeted Ammar Kanchwala.