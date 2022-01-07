Hyderabadi dies in The Hague fire accident

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 23:52 IST

A man from Hyderabad, living in The Hague, Netherlands, died in the hospital in that city after his living quarters caught fire. The victim has been identified Abdul Hadi, 43.

The issue was brought to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs by former corporator and Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan, who also sought the return of the mortal remains of the victim.

Mr Khan tweeted copies of Mr Hadi’s passport, and a letter written by the victim’s brother Abdul Qader. Mr Qader wrote that the victim belongs to Asif Nagar area in the city and was a permanent resident of Portugal. He moved to The Hague in March 2021.

He pointed out that a couple of days ago, a fire broke out in a building in Schilderswijk where he was living. He died in a hospital 24 hours later, he wrote.

The Twitter handle of MEA’s MADAD portal took cognisance of the issue and requested the Embassy of India in The Hague, Netherlands, to extend help.