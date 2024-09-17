Hyderabad youth drowns in lake in Canada during birthday celebration

A birthday celebration turned tragic after a youth from the city drowned while swimming in a lake in Canada, family said on Monday (September 16, 2024) in Hyderabad.

Praneeth, a resident of Meerpet in Ranga Reddy district, completed his studies in Canada and was in search of a job there.

The victim had moved to Canada in 2019 for studies while his elder brother migrated in 2022.

“Both along with other friends visited the lake to celebrate the birthday of Praneeth on Saturday. On Sunday, they went swimming. While everyone returned, the younger one ( Praneeth) did not,” the grieving father told reporters.

After receiving information, rescue teams arrived at the spot and the body was fished out.

The news reached the family in Hyderabad on Monday through friends of their sons, father said, requesting the State and Central governments to help bring the body to India.

