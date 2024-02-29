GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad | Woman killed in hit and run case

February 29, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Medchal on Wednesday morning. Police said that she was riding pillion with her son on a two-wheeler when an unknown vehicle hit them from the rear and ran over them.

Dharmapuri Karunaker (38), a private sector employee, was on his way to drop his mother, A. Venkatalaxmi (55), to work on Wednesday morning when they met with the accident. She was working as a sweeper in CMR College.

At around 8.30 a.m., the bike they were travelling on was hit by an unknown four-wheeler, which also went over the woman’s head and killed her on the spot. Karunaker escaped the mishap with injuries on his right leg and hand.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for postmortem examination and a case was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC. 

