Hyderabad woman in search of job stranded in Muscat; kin seek Embassy help for rescue

May 17, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Hyderabad woman who moved to a West Asian country to earn livelihood was allegedly mistreated and is now stranded, said her family, who have made an appeal to the Indian Embassy in that country to rescue her.

According to Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek, who also works for the welfare of expatriates working in West Asian countries, Bandlaguda resident Nasreen Begum went in search of a living after her husband passed away in February this year. Her travel was facilitated by an agent who assured her that if she did not like the nature of work — that of a housemaid — she could return in 45 days.

According to Mr Khan, the victim first landed in Dubai. She was not given proper food or accommodation, he alleged. After expressing her desire to return, she was allegedly sent to another agent and shifted to Muscat where she was handed over to a manpower consulting company.

In a letter to the External Affairs Ministry, the victim’s daughter Mehekunnisa claimed that Ms.Begum fell ill and her condition has been deteriorating. She also alleged that she was being held in that country against her will.

While responding to Mr.Khan, the Indian Embassy, in a tweet, stated that they have made efforts to reach the numbers the former had provided but contact could not be established. They instructed Mr.Khan to inform the victim to call the toll free number for help.

Mr.Khan and the woman’s family got in touch with her and is making all efforts to bring her back.