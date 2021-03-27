Hyderabad wins awards in three categories

Announced at Smart Cities Expo

The city has been proud recipient of three awards by the Department of Commerce and Exhibitions India Group of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), announced in the 28th Convergence India 2021 International Exhibition and Sixth Smart Cities Expo.

The events were held between March 24 and 26 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where Hyderabad has been declared winner of awards in three categories, namely Green & Clean City, Smart Waste Disposal Project, and Start-up Award.

The Rain Garden in Begumpet developed by HMDA under the Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufguda Nalas won the award in the first category, while the network of fully mechanised secondary collection and transport points have been awarded in the second category.

It is the first time in India that smart vehicles coupled with portable self-compactors and hermetically sealed waste containers are being used for safe waste transport, a note informed.

WE HUB, an initiative to promote women entrepreneurs has been awarded in the third category, the note said. Managing Director of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited B.M.Santhosh, Additional Commissioner, GHMC, B.Santhosh, and others received the awards on Friday.