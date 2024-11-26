 />

Hyderabad well positioned to promote India-Belgium ties in Life Sciences sector 

Published - November 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu receiving a memento at the Indo-Belgian Life Sciences conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu receiving a memento at the Indo-Belgian Life Sciences conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Industries and IT Minister Sridhar Babu has highlighted the role Hyderabad, as an epicentre of innovation and collaboration, can play in helping harness the potential of India and Belgium partnership in Life Sciences.

“While India and Belgium are individually strong in Life Sciences, it is in the fusion of our expertise that the true potential lies. As India’s Life Sciences capital, Hyderabad, backed with world-class infrastructure, a thriving startup ecosystem and supportive government policies, provides the ideal environment for this collaboration,” he told the Indo-Belgian Life Sciences Conference here on Tuesday.

Citing Telangana’s leadership in vaccine production, generic pharmaceutical drugs and biosimilars, Mr. Sridhar Babu urged the Belgium’s Life Sciences community to explore synergies. He also extended invitation to the global Life Sciences community for BioAsia 2025, the 22nd edition of the Life Sciences and healthcare event scheduled to be held here from February 24-26, the Minister’s office said in a release.

“Together, we can harness our collective strengths to address global health challenges and make life-saving innovations accessible and affordable to all,” he said, addressing the programme organised by the Embassy of Belgium in partnership with members of the Belgian Life Sciences cluster and Telangana Life Sciences. The programme featured panel discussions on several topics, including vaccine development and supply chain security; medical devices and innovation; biotech innovation and start-ups; and venture capital and start-up funding.

In a separate release, the Indo-Belgian Life Sciences Conference organisers said Ambassador of Belgium to India Didier Vanderhasselt highlighted the potential of Indo-Belgian partnerships. “Belgium’s expertise in Life Sciences, combined with India’s manufacturing capabilities, can transform global healthcare, ensuring both innovation and wider accessibility,” he said. Belgium was a hub of world-class universities and research institutions, the second-largest exporter of pharmaceuticals in Europe and a leading destination for clinical trials, he said.

Honorary Consul of Belgium and Co-Chairman and MD of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories G.V. Prasad emphasised the importance of collaborative research.

