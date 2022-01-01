Hyderabad

Hyderabad welcomes New Year

With closed flyovers, strict drunk driving checks and party restrictions in public places, Hyderabad ushered in the New Year with a glimmer of hope on Friday midnight.

While a certain population welcomed the New Year amid prayers at churches and temples, many others kept it quiet. Parties, long drives around the city and DJs were images from virtual memory.

City traffic reduced gradually towards the evening and the night was quieter with ‘roads’ curfew’.

For residents in colonies and apartments, grand ‘rangoli kolams’ were show-off artistry followed by countdown timing and cutting cakes.

Several liquor shops across the city witnessed queues that stood for at least an hour. While liquor stores were open until midnight, police were ready with breath analysers since 10 p.m.

The all-attractive Tank Bund was a vibrant spot for revellers on their way back home.


