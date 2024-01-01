Hyderabad welcomes New Year with much gusto

January 01, 2024 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

As the clock struck midnight, the City of Pearls bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed the New Year with unbridled joy and exuberance . Celebrations across the city were nothing short of spectacular, with venues, pubs, farmhouses, and service apartments playing host to a myriad of memories. The colourful fireworks that painted the midnight sky in several pockets of Hyderabad added luminescence to the proceedings.

In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, Hyderabad’s upmarket venues witnessed a flurry of bookings. The city’s vibrant pubs were ablaze with energy as revellers flocked to these lively venues for New Year’s Eve parties with friends and families.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy confirmed that the officials have issued permissions for 56 ticketed events for December 31st night in the commissionerate. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police has allowed around 35 venues to hold ticketed events, said Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

December 31st being a Sunday, the streets of Hyderabad, especially Tank Bund, NTR Marg and P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg (PVNR Marg), formerly Necklace Road, witnessed a huge crowd. Meanwhile, churches across the city were also decked up for midnight mass and sermons with devotees across the city travelling with their families.

On the outskirts of Hyderabad, farmhouses transformed for the night with joint families and large groups of friends escaping the bustles of the city for the night. “Surrounded by nature, under a canopy of stars with bonfire, songs and barbecues, this is how we chose to end 2023,” said K. Ramesh, who booked a farmhouse in Shamirpet with his extended family of 12.

For those desiring a more intimate celebration, service apartments in Hyderabad became cosy havens for close-knit gatherings. These spaces struck the perfect balance between comfort and privacy, allowing friends and families to create cherished memories as they welcomed the arrival of 2024.

The police officials from the tri-commissionerate across the twin-cities installed several checkposts, ensuring the night went incident-free.

