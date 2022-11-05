Hyderabad water board to launch app to test water quality, supply timings

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is set to introduce a mobile app for social audit with regard to the aspects of timely drinking water supply and water quality.

The app will collect details of the water supply hours and quality, from one person each for every water supply cycle, totalling to 6,000 such persons.

Managing director of the water board. M.Dana Kishore informed about the app during a comprehensive review meeting on Saturday, about Operation & Maintenance, Revenue, Transmission, single window clearances of connections, and other aspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board is aiming at digital transformation in the coming days, Mr.Dana Kishore said. IT cell of the water board is being strengthened for the same, and more mobile apps will be designed in order to reach out to consumers, for early resolution of issues, billing and other services. Employees of the board will be given training in using the apps and online tools.

Mr.Dana Kishore also issued directions for processing applications for new connections through single window cell, within deadline, and for collection of dues from commercial and non-free water connections, as also for the sewerage connections.

Focus should be on long term dues, and in case of default, notices should be issued and connections should be removed. Grievances received on the call centre should be resolved as early as possible, with top most priority accorded to pollution sewage overflow and missing manholes, he said.