GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad very likely to receive light to moderate rain on Wednesday: IMD forecast

Published - September 04, 2024 11:59 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
A bus passing through a waterlogged road in Hyderabad. File

A bus passing through a waterlogged road in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Hyderabad and its surroundings are very likely to receive light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with intense spells accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph on Wednesday (September 4, 2024). According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) impact based forecast issued in the morning, surface winds are likely to be westerlies/north-Westerlies with wind speeds around 08-12 kmph in the the city and its neighbourhood. The conditions could lead to water pooling on roads and low lying areas; roads would get wet and slippery.

After scattered rainfall on Monday (September 2, 2024) and almost no rain for the major part of Tuesday (September 3, 2024), heavy rains lashed the city yesterday late last night.

The IMD on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) has forecast heavy rain in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad on Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain for four districts in Telangana on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain for four districts in Telangana on Wednesday (September 4, 2024). | Photo Credit: The Hindu Graphics

