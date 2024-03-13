ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad urologists extract 418 kidney stones from a 60-year-old patient

March 13, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Urologists at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad extracted 418 kidney stones from a 60-year-old patient with only 27% kidney function. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A team of urologists at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, have achieved a remarkable feat by successfully extracting 418 kidney stones from a 60-year-old patient with only 27% kidney function.

Facing a challenge with an unparalleled number of kidney stones and severely impaired kidney function, the patient, Mallesh, benefited from an unconventional strategy. Instead of opting for the conventional and more invasive approach, the team, led by Dr. K Purna Chandra Reddy, Dr. Gopal R. Tak, and Dr. Dinesh M, decided to employ Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), a minimally invasive technique.

PCNL involves creating small incisions through which specialised instruments, including a miniature camera and laser probes, are introduced into the kidney. This enables surgeons to precisely target and eliminate the stones without the need for extensive surgical openings, thereby minimising trauma and hastening the patient’s recovery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the doctors, the procedure unfolded over two hours as the surgical team extracted each stone, navigating through the intricate network of the urinary tract. Advanced imaging technology and state-of-the-art equipment played a pivotal role in addressing the extensive stone burden while preserving the delicate balance of kidney function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US