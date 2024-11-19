 />
Hyderabad | Uppal-Medipally elevated corridor will be completed in 1.5 years: Telangana Roads & Buildings Minister

Published - November 19, 2024 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

The elevated corridor from Uppal to Medipally in Hyderabad would be completed in one-and-half years, said Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. People have been complaining about the issues with commuting on the stretch with the road in a poor condition. Apart from the slow pace at which the vehicles move, people complained of dust which fills a part of the stretch from Uppal. 

Addressing a press conference held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday (November 18, 2024), the Minister said that he too was often asked when would the works complete.

He said that not even 30% of the project was completed almost a decade after it was conceived and that 50% the works were completed by the Congress government, 

 “Work on around five km stretch is pending completion. We will ensure that the stretch is completed within one-and-a-half years,” he said. The Minister assured people that they will be able to commute from Uppal to Warangal in two-hours.

Published - November 19, 2024 10:09 pm IST

