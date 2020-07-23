City under most intense surveillance

HYDERABAD

23 July 2020 21:53 IST

Hyderabad has 3,00,000 CCTVs in public areas: data released by a UK-based tech firm

Hyderabad is under the most intense surveillance in the country, according to data released by a UK-based tech firm.

The city has 3,00,000 closed-circuit TV cameras in public areas, according to data collated by the firm. For every 1,000 persons, Hyderabad has 29.99 cameras. Hyderabad has been ranked 16th while Chennai was ranked 21st and Delhi 33rd based on the ratio between CCTV cameras and population.

Hyderabad and London are the only two cities in democratic countries that have made it to the Top 20 list. All the 18 other cities under high surveillance are in China, which has 54% of all the CCTV cameras deployed in the world.

Publicly available data from 150 countries has been used for the statistical tabulation by Comparitech.

Hyderabad police have unrolled a programme called ‘Nenu Saitam’ involving the community for deploying CCTV cameras. In 2017, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy had announced a plan to deploy 10 lakh CCTV cameras in the three commissionerates of the city to tackle crime. The Integrated Control and Command Centre, where the CCTV data will be streamed, is being developed on Road No.12 Banjara Hills. It is a 47,204-square-metre 23 storied facility.