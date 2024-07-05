Twin victory rallies at choke points may disrupt traffic flow in Hyderabad on Friday evening

Two victory rallies, one for a politician and another for a cricketer are set to affect traffic movement in the central and western part of Hyderabad on Friday evening. The rally by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers to welcome newly-elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu from Begumpet Airport to in Jubilee Hills has police permission from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Victory rally for Siraj from 5.30 p.m.

The victory rally of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning team member Mohammed Siraj is also scheduled to take place from 5.30 p.m. from the S.D. Eye Hospital to Eidgah Maidan in Masab Tank. Cricketer Mohammed Siraj will join the procession, which will pass through from Sarojini Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam to Eidgah Ground.

Both the rallies are at notorious choke points for Hyderabad traffic. Hyderabad city traffic police issued advisories ahead of both the rallies.

AP CM to land in Begumpet around 6.30 p.m.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of Hyderabad police, P. Viswaprasad said that the AP CM is expected to land in Begumpet airport at around 6.30 p.m. and his followers are expected to receive him and take him toTelangana CM’s residence in Banjara Hills. “On a strict need basis, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. , we will be diverting the commuters heading from Secunderabad towards Panjagutta from Rasoolpura towards Ranigunj, Minister Road and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). We urge the motorists to avoid the stretch and take CTO junction in Patny, Paradise, Tank Bund and of course, PVNR Marg,” said the official.

Officials said that they will also make social media posts to warn and advise the commuters.

“The Masab Tank rally is a small stretch and will be managed by the on ground staff by utilising the flyover and other means,” added the official.

Several cricket fans are expected to join the rally as the Cricketer took to Instagram to welcome them. “Let’s recreate the victory rally in Hyderabad with our very own world champion Mohammed Siraj. Tomorrow, i.e., 5th July at 6:30 pm from Sarojini Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam to Eidgah Ground. See you all in Hyderabad,” said the post on the cricketer’s Instagram story.

