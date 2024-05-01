ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Traffic restrictions in Kukatpally and R.C. Puram traffic police limits on May 1 in view of Congress’ corner meeting

May 01, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The restrictions will be in place in Kukatpally police station limits from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad traffic police issued traffic restrictions which will be in place in Kukatpally and R.C. Puram traffic police limits on May 1, 2024 in view of Congress’ corner meetings. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

 

The Cyberabad traffic police have issued traffic restrictions in view of a corner meeting and roadshow to be conducted by Indian National Congress (INC) at Chittaramma temple in Moosapet and at Tuljabhavani temple in Chandanagar on May 1.

The restrictions will be in place in the limits of Kukatpally police station from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. while in the limits of RC Puram traffic between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the officials informed.

Traffic from Bharat Nagar Bridge towards Kaithalapur and Hi-tech city will be diverted to Moosapet X-road towards JNTU Junction while that coming from Hi-tech City, Hafeezpet and Kaithalapur towards Kukatpally and Moosapet road will be diverted to KPHB Road No. 01.

Meanwhile, IDL Lake road will remain closed and traffic from Balanagar and Moosapet towards Hi-tech city will be diverted to Kukatpally Y Junction. Traffic from Kaithlapur and Hi-tech city towards Moosapet will also be diverted to IDL lake road. Meanwhile, Lingampally RUB road in RC Puram will remain closed. Traffic from HCU to BHEL and BHEL to Gachibowli will be diverted to Nallagandla flyover. Also, traffic from RC Puram and Patancheruvu towards Gachibowli will be diverted to BHEL Township.

