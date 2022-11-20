Hyderabad Traffic Police to launch drive against triple riding, wrong-side driving 

November 20, 2022 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three’s a crowd: Under the Motor Vehicle Act, triple riding is a violation under Sections 128, 184 and 177 and attracts a total penalty of ₹1,200. | Photo Credit: File photo

Six weeks after the Hyderabad Traffic Police launched ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), Stop-Line and Free-Left drive to ease traffic movement in the city, it will now check wrong-side driving and triple riding. It will repeat the ‘educate and then enforce’ model.

The drive to “educate” commuters against wrong-side driving and triple riding will start from November 21, and the special drive enforcement will begin a week later, on November 28.

According to the police, both the road violations in the city lead to road crashes, and in the past three years, 51 deaths were caused due to wrong-side driving and 47 deaths due to triple riding.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, wrong-side driving under Sections 119, 177 and 184 attracts a penalty of ₹1,700, and triple riding under Sections 128, 184 and 177 attracts a total penalty of ₹1, 200.

