Hyderabad Traffic Police issues traffic advisory in view of MRPS welcome rally

Traffic advisory for commuters on August 13 due to political rally from Secunderabad to Hussainsagar Lake; plan alternate routes

Updated - August 13, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 10:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters travelling between Secunderabad Railway Station and Basheerbagh on August 13 may be affected due to a political rally from Secunderabad to Hussainsagar Lake.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the welcome rally organised by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS). The rally, under the banner of ‘Madigala Vijaya Dandora Yatra’, will begin from Secunderabad Railway Station at 12 p.m. and conclude at Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at 6 p.m.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place to avoid the BJR statue public meeting between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic from AR Petrol Station near the Public Gardens towards BJR statue will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Nampally. Similarly, traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR petrol station will be diverted towards Nampally station road.

Meanwhile, traffic from Liberty towards GPO junction will be diverted at Basheerbagh flyover towards HTP, said the police.

The police advised commuters to avoid junctions where traffic congestion is expected to be heavy and listed Secunderabad Railway Station, Clock Tower X roads, Patny, Rashtrapati Road, Bible House, Karbala, Tank Bund, Liberty X Roads, Basheerbagh X Roads and BJR statue opposite Nizam College.

