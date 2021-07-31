Hyderabad traffic police issues diversions in view of Bonalu processions

Hyderabad

31 July 2021 16:13 IST

In view of the Bonalu processions, Hyderabad traffic police on Friday issued diversions at Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma, Bahadurpura areas of Old City between August 1 and August 2.

Traffic diversions for the Bonalu procession at Old City on August 2 from noon to 11 p.m.

Vehicles coming from Enginebowli, Falaknuma will not be allowed towards Aliyabad, and they will be diverted at new Shamsheergunj “T” junction towards –Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath. Similarly, traffic coming from Rajanna Bowli towards Lal Darwaza temple will be diverted at Pather-ki-Darga lane towards Ramaswamy gunj. Vehicles coming from Kandikalgate will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza Temple road and they will be diverted at Old Chatrinaka PS “Y” junction towards Gowlipura.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Balagunj will not be permitted towards Lal Darwaza Temple and it will be diverted at Lakshmi Devi Pan shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction and vehicles coming from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka side via Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Mohammed Shukoor mosque, and they will be diverted at Balraj Jewelers point Gowlipura crossroads towards Moghalpura Police Station.

Traffic coming from Meer-ka-Daira and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli crossroads and it will be diverted towards Moghalpura Water Tank area and traffic coming towards Charminar main road from Asra Hospital side and Moghalpura Water Tank will not be allowed & will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar.

Similarly, traffic coming from Bhavani Nagar and Mirjumla Talab will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted at Bibi Bazar crossroads towards Alijah Kotla (MiralamMandi road). Traffic coming from Alijha Kotla / Moghalpura areas towards Charminar via Sardar Mahal road will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque / Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri College and Alijha Kotla and traffic coming from Yakutpura will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Etabar chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijha Kotla road.

While vehicles coming from Purani Haveli towards Tipu Khana Masjid via Chatta Bazar will be diverted at Lakkad Kote crossroads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul-Shifa. Traffic coming from Chadrghat / Noorkhan Bazar / S.J rotary / Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Salarjung Museum road and it will be diverted at S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chadarghat. The Traffic coming from Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed towards Himmatpura crossroads/ Rajesh Medical Hall and it will be diverted at Volga Hotel “T” Junction towards Khilwath road.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Khilwath road or Moosabowli road will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar and it will be diverted at Motigalli “T” junction towards Khilwat Playground or Moosa Bowli and vehicles coming from Bandi ke adda and Ghansi bazaar will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura.

Traffic coming from Puranapul, Good will Hotel and Moosabowli will not be allowed towards Nayapool via, High court Gate No-1 along the Musi River and it will be diverted at Muslimjung Bridge towards– Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazar- Chatri and traffic coming from Gowliguda and Siddiamber Bazar towards Nayapool will be diverted at Afzalgunj towards Muslimjung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital backside road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge.

Main road between Madina crossroads to Engine Bowli, Via Gulzar House – Charminar monuments, Charminar Bus terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, Aliabad will be closed for all types of vehicular movement till the conclusion of Bonalu processions.

Pakring places for devotees

Devotees coming from Aliabad side should park their vehicles opposite to Post office, Shalibanda in a single line on the main road, while devotees coming from Hari Bowli side should park their vehicles at Arya Maidan, opposite Sudha Theater lane and Alka Theatre open place.

While devotees coming from Old P.S Chatrinaka side should park their vehicles in the premises of Sri Venkateswaa Temple, Laxmi Nagar, Saraswathi Vidyanikethan, Govt. Jr. College, Falaknuma and near Pattar ki darga and people coming from Moosabowli and Mirchowk side should park their vehicles at Charminar Bus Terminal.

Both, TSRTC and APSRTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapool side and they will be terminated at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa crossroads and Engine Bowli and will take alternate routes open to them.