Hyderabad traffic police book 1,910 cases for using modified silencers on two-wheelers

April 02, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad city traffic police cracked down on modified silencers fitted to two-wheelers, booked 1910 cases. File photo of the police overseeing a road roller crushing noise making modified bike silencers. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad city traffic police booked 1,910 cases against about thousand-odd violators for using modified silencers on their two-wheelers. Officials said that a special drive was conducted in the last few weeks to curb environmental pollution and ensure road safety.

 “The modification of silencers on motorbikes not only violates traffic regulations but also contributes significantly to environmental degradation. The removal of silencers or the installation of modified ones leads to amplified noise levels and increase of Air pollution, posing serious health hazards to both individuals and the community at large,” said the police.

  As per the amendment of Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, fitting pressure horn and modified silencers on your bike causing air and noise pollution is punishable with fine up to ₹10,000 and imprisonment up to six months. This penalty applies if your pressure horn or modified silencer produces more than 80 decibels of noise.

