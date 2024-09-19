ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Traffic advisory for Milad-un-Nabi procession on Thursday

Updated - September 19, 2024 11:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory ahead of Milad-un-Nabi procession to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety on Thursday (September 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory ahead of Milad-un-Nabi procession to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Several major processions are scheduled to take place throughout the city, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

The main processions will originate from Falaknuma, Yahiya Pasha Dargah, Mecca Masjid, and Pattarghatti, converging at Volta Hotel and other designated points.

The traffic police have announced temporary diversions and restrictions on several key routes. The specific areas affected include MBNR X Road, Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Nagulchintha, Rajesh Medical Hall, Hari Bowli, Volga Hotel, Armaan Hotel, Sihr-e-Batil Kaman, Madina, SBH Lane, and Etebar Chowk. People can contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline (9010203626) for assistance

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US