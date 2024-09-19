GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad | Traffic advisory for Milad-un-Nabi procession on Thursday

Updated - September 19, 2024 11:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory ahead of Milad-un-Nabi procession to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory ahead of Milad-un-Nabi procession to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety on Thursday (September 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory ahead of Milad-un-Nabi procession to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

Several major processions are scheduled to take place throughout the city, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

The main processions will originate from Falaknuma, Yahiya Pasha Dargah, Mecca Masjid, and Pattarghatti, converging at Volta Hotel and other designated points.

The traffic police have announced temporary diversions and restrictions on several key routes. The specific areas affected include MBNR X Road, Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Nagulchintha, Rajesh Medical Hall, Hari Bowli, Volga Hotel, Armaan Hotel, Sihr-e-Batil Kaman, Madina, SBH Lane, and Etebar Chowk. People can contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline (9010203626) for assistance

Published - September 19, 2024 11:01 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.