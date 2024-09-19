Hyderabad | Traffic advisory for Milad-un-Nabi procession on Thursday

The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory ahead of Milad-un-Nabi procession to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

Several major processions are scheduled to take place throughout the city, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

The main processions will originate from Falaknuma, Yahiya Pasha Dargah, Mecca Masjid, and Pattarghatti, converging at Volta Hotel and other designated points.

The traffic police have announced temporary diversions and restrictions on several key routes. The specific areas affected include MBNR X Road, Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Nagulchintha, Rajesh Medical Hall, Hari Bowli, Volga Hotel, Armaan Hotel, Sihr-e-Batil Kaman, Madina, SBH Lane, and Etebar Chowk. People can contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline (9010203626) for assistance