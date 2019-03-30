Hyderabad touches 40.2 degrees Celsius

Hyderabadis will continue to experience heatwave like conditions as the temperatures hover around 40 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the city’s maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.1 degree Celsius.

The entire week is likely to be hot and blazing as maximum temperatures are set to increase further and may even reach the 41-degree mark, said officials of the India Meteorological Department.

“Day temperature may rise up to 41 degrees Celsius in the next coming days, however, rain or thundershowers would occur in the evenings of Sunday and Monday,” said IMD.

Meanwhile, private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather said the temperatures did show a rising trend over the region and the day temperature may remain around 39 degrees Celsius.