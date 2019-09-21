Hyderabad tops in office accommodation space

The city is set to become the biggest office accommodation absorber overtaking Bengaluru by the end of the current year.

Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao said Hyderabad has occupied the top slot by creating 12 million sq.ft office accommodation space according to the latest industry reports. This could be made possible because of the proactive industry friendly measures initiated by the government.

He was replying to discussion on the demands for grants for Industry and IT departments in the Assembly on Friday. The minister took strong objection to Congress floor leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka’s claims that the TRS government was taking credit for the works that were initiated during the previous Congress regime and that the government did not had even a single major project to take credit. In his close to one-hour reply with statistics, Mr. Rao said IT exports from the city grew to ₹1.09 lakh crore during the previous fiscal almost double that of ₹57,000 crore at the time of formation of the State. The IT sector continued to witness impressive growth figures pegged at 17% as compared to 7% registered by Bengaluru. While boosting the IT sector with its initiatives, the government at the same time focussed on development of 59 industrial parks covering various segments including food processing and 39,000 acre land out of the 49,000 acre targeted had already been acquired in different parts of the State. The State, he said, was in the process of preparing a “food map” to locate various components of the food processing industry in 21 clusters in different parts of the State depending on the availability of raw material and human resources.

The government had simultaneously been working on shifting the polluting industries from within the city and its periphery. Over 1,700 units under red and orange categories had been identified around the twin cities and the government had taken up works to provide infrastructure at designated places like Mucharla for relocating these units. “It is planned to shift 600 units within Hyderabad to the pharma city. We have to create necessary facilities before asking these units to shift their operations,” he said.

While work was under way to establish electronic manufacturing clusters and two more aerospace development parks, the government had resumed 1,234 acres of land granted to 19 units by the previous governments as they did not translate their assurances of setting up industry into action. “The TRS victory in Hyderabad is reflective of the endorsement given by the people for its initiatives,” he said criticising the opposition Congress for trying to indulge in criticism for criticism sake.