Hyderabad to shape into a truly global city: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy declared that the Congress government in Telangana will do whatever required to boost investment and industrial growth of the State.

“Our government will be at the forefront... transparent, efficient and business as well as entrepreneur-friendly,” he told the three-day CII IGBC Green Property Show 2024 that got under way at Hitex exhibition centre in the city on Friday.

Stating that the intent is to elevate Hyderabad and Telangana to a global level, he said, “Our government will take all the necessary steps to create real momentum in the construction and real estate sectors and boost investment.”

Claiming that the existing infrastructure in Hyderabad, including the international airport, Outer Ring Road, expressways, flyovers and sourcing of drinking water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers, were developed by the Congress government from 2004 to 2014, Mr. Reddy said that the present government will “build infrastructure in Hyderabad to an unprecedented level... a truly global city in every sense.”

It also intends to transform Hyderabad into a global investment destination that will compete with the world’s top metropolises, he said, adding that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled plans to develop the Musi riverfront to global standards and expand Metro Rail across the city.

Telangana government would foster a business-friendly environment and ensure Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) levels were highest in the country, he said, pointing to how it is a truly democratic government and not run by a family. “With elections over, we are now focused on governance... address any issues in industry, construction and real estate,” the Minister said, hailing IGBC initiatives aimed at enhanced sustainability.

Build, not dismantle

Addressing the gathering, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the State government does not intend to dismantle existing structures but build on them thus ensuring continuous growth of the IT industry.

“We will take EoDB to a new level that will become more flexible, friendly and supportive to the industry,” he said, adding that the government aims to double IT exports from Hyderabad over the next four years. The plan is also to make Hyderabad global capital for data warehouses.

Noting that efforts were under way to get semi-conductor projects to the State, Mr. Babu alleged, “Unfortunately, Gujarat gets priority. The PMO is taking all the projects showing interest in Hyderabad and other places to Gujarat.” The State government will, however, introduce policies that will help attract more technology firms.

Green residential projects

More than 70 builders and developers and financial institutions are participating in the property show that is in its second edition and serves as a platform to showcase a diverse range of green residential projects, sustainable products and cutting-edge technologies.

IGBC National Vice-Chairman C. Shekar Reddy said that the green building movement has grown drastically over the last two decades with 13,000 projects amounting to 11.62 billion sq. ft. of registered green building footprint adopting IGBC Green and Net Zero rating programmes. Telangana is a significant contributor with over 800 projects amounting to about 1.12 billion sq. ft. of green building footprint.