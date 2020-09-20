Hyderabad to join shoe strike for global climate action

HYDERABAD

20 September 2020 22:22 IST

Instead of people storming into streets, the strike will see shoes tagged with messages sent by protesters

Hyderabad will be a proud participant in the Global Climate Action on September 25, by donating shoes tagged with messages. The Global Climate Strike, an annual event spearheaded by Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg to speak against the inaction of governments and leaders in containing climate change, has changed in form this time in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of people storming into the streets, the strike will see shoes sent by protesters to represent them. All the shoes thus gathered will be put at one place with personal messages to the government.

The location for the innovative protest will be announced a day ahead of the strike, said Arpit Sharma representing Fridays For Future-Hyderabad, a collective for climate action.

Already, more than 1,000 shoes have been collected from citizens supporting the strike and for city specific demands, he said. Resident welfare associations and gated communities have contributed generously to the initiative. After the strike, the shoes will be donated to under-served people through NGO Goonj, a note informed.

Two city specific demands have been put forth by the movement, for restoration of the hydrological regime of Hyderabad’s lakes by 2022, and conservation of natural forests as No-Go Zones.

Bringing focus on the plight of water bodies in the urban sprawl, a statement from the FFF said that Hyderabad, once hosting over 3,000 lakes, now has only half of them surviving, and they too fast shrinking. Instead of taking action against land sharks, government itself is encroaching into the lake spaces by laying roads, it said.

The statement also spoke against converting forest blocks in city into urban parks, and the initiatives to hand them over for private adoption.